Nine ex-SSNIT staff charged for causing GH¢238,888 financial loss to the state

Nine former employees of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) have been put before an Accra Circuit Court for forging school certificates and receiving unjustified salaries to the tune of GH¢238,888.78.

They are Sylvia Ama Boh, Brenda Bannerman, Joyce Abena Donkor, Susana Okine aka Tetteh Susana, Eric Dzokoto, Javanael Anthony Asmah, Lawrence Obuoba aka Gbeney Lawrence Obuoba, Richmond Ampah and Prince Yeboah-Kodie.

The accused persons were picked by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra following a forensic audit.

Seven of the accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to forge official documents, possession of forged documents, forgery of official document and money laundering.

The court presided over by Mrs Afi Agbanu Kudormor admitted them to bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 each with two sureties each to reappear on August 21.

Meanwhile the court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Joyce Abena Donkor and Javanael Anthony Asmah who were not in court.

The case of prosecution was that the management of SSNIT is the complainant in the matter and the accused secured employment between the year 2016 and 2017.

According to prosecution Management of SSNIT acting on information that some employees secured their employment through fake certificates decided to conduct background checks and vetting of various certificates of its staff.

The Prosecution said in the process the accused were identified and handed over to the EOCO for further investigations whilst seven of the accused have since been dismissed after the vetting exercise.

In the case of Sylvia Ama Boh, investigations revealed she was employed on December 6, 2016, as Assistant Benefits Officer Two with the Kade branch of SSNIT and that she presented a Bachelors’ Degree in Information Studies and Economics with Second Class Upper honours although she obtained a third class.

Brenda Bannerman presented a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Theatre Arts with Second class Lower but investigations revealed that the certificate was fake and that it was designed at an internet cafe at Akoto Lante in Accra.

In the case of Joyce Abena Donkor who presented forged Diploma in Business Studies, investigations revealed that the said certificate did not exist in the records of the Ghana Education Service.

Susan Okine and Eric Dzokoto were picked up for presenting fake WASSCE certificates.

Javanael Anthony Asmah allegedly presented Bachelors’ Degree certificate in Business Administration from Zenith University College with the assistance of Prince Yeboah Kodie at a fee of GH¢800.

Lawrence Obuoba aka Gbeney Lawrence Obuoba, also allegedly inserted Obuoba on his BECE certificate from Osenase L/A Junior Secondary School.

Richmond Ampah and an Information Technology Assistant and Graphic Designer by profession designed his own certificate at Dansoman in Accra.

In the case of Prince Yeboah-Kodie he also designed and forged his so-called bachelor’s degree certificate.

Prosecution said the accused between 2016 and 2017 received an unjustified salary totalling GH¢238,888.78 thereby causing financial loss to the state.

According to prosecution, the accused unlawful activities were made worse through the waiver of recruitment and appointment procedures at SSNIT by the former Director General of SSNIT, Mr Ernest Thompson who is currently on trial over different charges.

Source: GNA