CAF bans eight Ghanaian match officials

The Disciplinary Board of Confederation of African Football (CAF), has banned eight Ghanaian referees, for their involvement in the controversial Anas Expose, which caught them receiving bribes to influence the outcome of matches in the Ghana Premier League and other lower leagues.

The ban, was also extended to some referees from other parts of the continent, who were also caught in the controversial tape, whilst some referees were suspended.

Referee David Laryea has been given a life ban from all CAF related football activities, while seven other referees, Mr. Lathbridge Reginald, Mr. Nantierre Eric, Mr. Fleischer Cecil, Mr. Ouedraogo Dawood, Mr. Salifu Malik, Mrs. Akongyam Theresa, Mr. Wellington Joseph have also received 10 years ban from all CAF related activities.

Four other Ghanaian referees, Mr. Adii Prosper, Mr. Isaka Ayensu Afful, Mr. Anafo Nathan, Mr. Badiu Ibrahim have provisionally been suspended, pending their appearance at the next meeting of the Disciplinary Board.

The aftermath of the ‘’Number 12’’ by Anas and the Tiger Eye PI team exposed corruption in African football, where some top referees in Africa and other officials were caught ins series of misconduct, which prompted CAF to take proactive steps to temporary suspend them.

Other referees from other parts of Africa who were given temporary suspension were, Mr. Hamada Nampiandraza (Madagascar) Mr. Kokolo Fitial Charel Just, Congo), Mr. Yekey Jerry, (Liberia), Mr. Bello Aboudou, Referee (Benin) Mr. Baba Leno, Referee (Guinea), Mr. Aderito Marida Silva, Assistant Referee (Guinea Bissau), Mr. Daouda Gueye, (Senegal) Mr. Nkounkou Messie, (Congo) Mr. Yamba Armand Gildas, (Congo) and Mr. Blaise Boutamba, (Congo).

The decision was after a meeting by Disciplinary Board of Africa’s football governing body, CAF, on August 5.

The Referees Association of Ghana (RAG), recently suspended 74 referees following their involvement in the ‘’Number 12’’ documentary with some of the above mentioned also suspended.

Source: GNA