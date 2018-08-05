Dr Obengfo struggles to execute bail

The case in which Dr Dominic Kwame Obeng-Andoh, Proprietor of Obengfo Hospital at Weija is being held for operating a health facility without licence and practicing medicine without lawful authority has been adjourned.

Appearing before an Accra Circuit Court today, Mr Kofi Bekoe who held brief of Dr Morrison Ankrah, counsel for Obengfo, informed the court that his client was not well and prayed that his client would be made to sit when the matter was called.

The trial judge, Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye declined and adjourned the matter to August 29.

But Dr Obengfo who appeared under Police guard at the Circuit Court seems not to have executed his bail bond granted him by an Accra High Court in respect of the murder charge.

The Ghana News Agency observed this when after matter was adjourned plain clothes Policemen escorted him out of the court.

Journalists were informed that Dr Obengfo was working on the execution of the bail terms.

Dr Obeng-Andoh aka Dr Obengfo is being held for allegedly murdering Ms Stacy Offei Darko, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of National Entrepreneurship Innovative Programme (NEIP) who had visited the facility.

The High Court presided over by Mr Justice Kofi Dorgu admitted Dr Obengfo to bail in the sum of GH¢100,000 with one surety to be justified.

The Circuit Court has also admitted Dr Obengfo to GH¢50,000 bail.

Dr Obengfo’s arraignment was after the Attorney General Department had advised that the two charges be maintained by the Police and put before a court.

The Ghana Medical and Dental Council in Accra in July 2015 during their routine monitoring exercise received information that accused had failed to renew his annual registration to practice as a medical doctor and to operate a private facility since 2013 but still practiced in his hospital.

The Ghana Medical and Dental Council therefore reported the matter to the Police and on December 28, 2016, the Police went to the accused’s hospital to arrest him.

The Police however met him in the process of performing certain medical procedure on a witness in the case.

The police after questioning Dr Obeng-Andoh charged him to appear before the court on February 6, last year.

The accused however petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department and the court process was temporarily halted. The case docket was forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department for advice.

The Attorney General Department on May 8, this year advised that all charges preferred against Dr Obeng-Andoh be maintained.

Source: GNA