Abudus unhappy about planned enskinment of Yaa-Naa

The Abudu Youth of Yendi have said they have picked intelligence that suggests that the Kuga Na may want to secretly attempt to enskin the Regent of Dagbon, Kampakuya – Naa Abdulai Andani as the Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom.

Mr Mumuni Yussif, President of Abudu Youth of Yendi, who announced this at a press conference at Yendi, said “We have received reports that Friday August 03, 2018, the Kuga Naa may want to do the unthinkable thing of secretly attempting to enskin the Kampakuya – Naa as Overlord of the Dagbon Kingdom.”

Mr Yussif warned that “If the government will allow them access to the Royal Mausoleum, they should not blame the Abudus for what we have equally planned to do to contain the situation. May God forbid the blood that will shed on that day.”

He said the Committee of Eminent Chiefs mediating the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis had failed to find solutions to the crisis, saying “Any act of violence should be blamed on institutions mediating the Yendi skin debacle.”

Source: GNA