33 players invited to camp ahead of Africa Women Championship

The technical team of 33 players from the national female football team, the Black Queens have been invited to camp at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence for preparations ahead of the 2018 Africa Women’s Championship (AWC), slated for Ghana from 17th November to 1st December, 2018.

The list, which includes seven foreign based players, are to report to camp on Thursday 2nd August, 2018, according to a release signed by Mr Francis Oti Akenteng a member of the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and Confederation of African Football (CAF) team, who have been given the mandate to supervise Ghana’s participation in international competitions.

The list includes Patricia Mantey, Rosemary Ampem, Leticia Zikpi and Gifty Appiah all from Immigration Ladies, with the following from Police Ladies; Nana Ama Asantewaa, Fatali Dumehisi, Alberta Asante and Jane Ayieyam.

It also includes Barikisu Issahaku from Northern Ladies with Ellen Coleman, Edem Atorvor, Gladys Amfobea, Juliet Acheampong, Ruth Appiah representing Lady Strikers with Priscilla Lartey from Valued Girls.

Perpetual Agyekum, Lily Niber Lawrence are from the camp of Hasaacas Ladies, whilst Rita Okyere from Prisons Ladies, Linda Adadae and Mary Essiful are from Soccer Intellectuals.

Ellen Ampong from Sealions, Mavis Owusu from Ampem Darkoa, Diana Wiegbe and Ernestina Tetteh from Halifax ladies, Stephanie Appiah from Samara Ladies and Alice Kusi from Ashtown Ladies completed the list of locally based players in the team.

The seven foreign based players; Elizabeth Addo from Reign FC, Seattle USA, Markella Suka, Oklahoma Baptist University, USA, Portia Boakye from Djurgardeus HF Football, Sweden, Priscilla Okyere from ZFK Spartak Subotica, Serbia, Faustina Ampah from FC Minsk, Belarus, Juliet Egyir from Aftukiding FC, Iceland and Linda Eshun Grindavik FC, Iceland would make up the final squad.

