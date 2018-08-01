Kotoko confirms Simba friendly

August 8, 2018 Kumasi Asante Kotoko would play Tanzanian side, Simba FC in a friendly slated for Uhuru Stadium on

Mr. Obed Acheampong, Public Relations Officer of Asante Kotoko, who confirmed the scheduled friendly to GNA Sports, said it was part of activities marking their Simba Day celebrations, an annual event celebrated by the Tanzanian Champions

“We decided to honour this friendly, because we want to take advantage of the absence of football in the country and be part of their Simba celebrations.

“The team would depart Ghana on Tuesday, August 7 , play the match on the 8th and return to Ghana on the 9th,” Acheamong revealed.

Coach Paa Kwesi fabin is expected to name his squad for the upcoming club friendly as they Porcupine Warriors stay active as they await measures to be outlined by Liaison team inducted by FIFA/CAF to run football in Ghana.

Kotoko were named last minute replacement for Kenyan sides Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards who couldn’t honour the match for various reasons.

Meanwhile, Kotoko is vigoriously training towards the match with their Tanzanian counterparts also in Turkey for preseason but would return to Tanzanian on August to honour the friendly.

Source: GNA