Commey to fight Garcia for IBF title 

The International Boxing Federation (IBF), has ordered Mikey Garcia to fight Ghana’s Richard Commey for the mandatory defence of his IBF Lightweight title.

But Commey must defeat Mexico’s Yardley Armenta Cruz on Saturday, to make the opportunity much clearer.

The IBF, would call for a purse bid for the fight, if Commey and Garcia are unable to come to an amicable agreement, according to information gathered by GNA Sports.

Garcia, secured the IBF Lightweight title, after a unanimous decision over Robert Easter Jnr last Saturday, in a bout that unified both the IBF and World Boxing Council (WBC) titles.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports reveals that, the IBF sent Garcia, congratulatory letter after the fight with Easter Jr and reminded him of his obligation to face mandatory challenger Richard Commey.

It would be recalled that Robert Easter’s mandatory fight was due on or before March 30, 2018, but was granted the opportunity for a unification bout with Garcia, on condition that the winner must fight the IBF leading available contender in a mandatory defence.

Commey earned that ranking last March, when he scored a sixth-round TKO of Alejandro Luna in a title elimination bout on the Mikey Garcia-Sergey Lipinets undercard at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas.

Commey, 26-2 (23 KOs), faces Mexico’s Yardley Armenta Cruz, 24-10 (14 KOs), this Saturday, August 4, on the Andre Berto-Devon Alexander undercard at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Source: GNA