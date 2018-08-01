CDA Consult to publish Counterfeit Electrical Products report

The Communication for Development and Advocacy (CDA Consult) is to publish in September, results of the Counterfeit Electrical Product and Electronic Appliances survey conducted in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The survey conducted in April this year, was to assess the proliferation of Counterfeit Electrical Products and Electronic Appliances in the Region, and establish with empirical data, the estimated volume of counterfeited electrical goods in circulation.

The survey also seeks to gather information on the knowledge of specific counterfeited electrical goods by categories of product as well as by brands and the main counterfeited electrical goods in the Region.

Respondents, mainly from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Northern Electrification Distribution Company, Electrical Contractors, Electrical and Electronic Appliances dealers, were also tasked to list the most counterfeited goods in terms of brand.

Also included in the respondents are procurement officers, media practitioners and other end users, who were to also identify main users of those counterfeited electrical products.

The Brong Ahafo respondents were also required to establish a hierarchy of identified places, where electrical counterfeited goods are being sold and assess the perception of damage caused by illicit or counterfeited electrical goods in the Region.

Meanwhile, Mr Francis Ameyibor, CDA Consult Executive Director, has called for joint efforts to fight the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products in the country.

He said the survey conducted in Brong Ahafo Regional was to back the campaign with empirical data from strategic stakeholders on the seriousness of the problem confronting the nation and dealers in the sector.

He said the campaign embarked upon by CDA Consult was to sensitize the public against the usage of counterfeit electrical goods and electronic appliances. It started in December 2017 at Ho, Volta Region, and moved to the Brong Ahafo Region, in April this year. The group is preparing to go to Tamale, Northern Region in September.

Mr Ameyibor, made the call at a media briefing on the holistic public education campaign and exhibition dubbed “Avoid patronage of counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances campaign” at Koforidua the Eastern Regional capital.

He explained that usage of counterfeit electrical products was a major contributor to the rampant fire outbreaks in homes and work places, and therefore called for an urgent need to support state institutions with public education on the dangers associated with patronage of counterfeited electrical products.

Mr Ameyibor said counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances usage had negative economic impact on the country, as it impeded development, created financial losses to investors and the state as well as loss of life.

He said counterfeiters also evade payment of taxes.

Mr Ameyibor said the campaign sought to help the public understand the dangers associated with patronizing counterfeit electrical products and electronic appliances.

He said his organization sought to pursue the campaign through the creation of a multidimensional stakeholder platform across the ten regional capitals in the country and in 150 districts to harness collective resources and strength of stakeholders to fight counterfeiters in the electrical and electronic Industry.

Mr Ameyibor said the campaign would educate the public to easily identify counterfeit electrical and electronic products.

He said the CDA Consult campaign was collaborating with the Ghana Standards Authority, Services Merchandize Limited, Police Service, National Fire Service, New Lucky Electricals and other state institutions in this anti-counterfeiting campaign.

Source: GNA