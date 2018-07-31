Let’s reduce unpaid care work on women- GLOWA

Nana kugbeadzor Bakateyi II, Chief Executive Office, Global Action for Women Empowerment has observed that women spent much time on domestic activities with little or no time to engage in activities that would add values to their economic lives.

She therefore called for the reduction or redistribution of Unpaid Care Work (UCW) to encourage women to venture into entrepreneurship.

Nana Bakateyi who was speaking in an interview with Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a sensitisation meeting between local government staff and rural women on Unpaid Care Work, said relegation of women to UCW was stifling their identity and their role in national and global development.

She said reduction or redistribution of UCW would create opportunity for women to improve their social and economic lives and urged mothers and potential mothers to distribute domestic activities between boys and girls to lessen the burden of UCW among women.

Mr. Phanuel Kadey Donkor said it was unfortunate that though women do ten times work than men, they do not receive the needed recognition.

He said government had recognised the role and work women played in the socioeconomic development of the country and rolled out interventions that would help women benefit and contribute meaningfully to national development.

Mr Kadey therefore urged women to take advantage of interventions such as the Planting for Food and Jobs to enhance their lots.

Source: GNA