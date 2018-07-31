Corruption is bane of national development – Reverend Minister

Reverend Ernest Odame Asare, the outgoing chairman of the Sekyere Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has attributed the country’s infrastructure deficit to greed and corrupt practices among leaders in various positions of trust in the country.

He said politicians, traditional rulers, heads of institutions, members of the clergy, journalists, business executives among others, had over the years been deeply involved in corrupt acts depriving the nation of its real infrastructural development.

Speaking at the dedication of a pulpit and altar for the Beposo, Calvary Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev. Odame Asare, urged all well-meaning Ghanaians to rise up against corruption in the country.

He said many roads constructed around the country a few years ago, “have developed pot- holes and started becoming unmotorable due to shoddy work by contractors and poor supervision by corrupt technocrats who completed these projects at inflated costs prepared by politicians”.

Rev. Odame Asare pointed out that about 90 per cent of people who entered into politics in Ghana, do so because of their desire to amass wealth at the expense of the country’s development.

This, he said must stop.

He said Ghana needed people “who will sacrifice their time, energy and resources – people who will exhibit patriotism, honesty and use their God-given talents, skills and knowledge to steer the affairs of the country.”

Rev. Odame Asare, praised Rev Otu Akwa, the resident Minister of the Calvary Congregation, and his wife, for using their own resources to construct the Altar for the church.

Source: GNA