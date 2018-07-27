Muntari wants to return to the Black Stars

Sulley Ali Muntari, a former key member of the senior national team, the Black Stars is keen on making a return to the team again regardless of his estranged relationship with the national team, which led to his premature exit.

The 2006 and 2010 hero of the Black Stars, told the GNA Sports in an interview that, he would love to play the national team again as he has an unfinished business with the team.

“So far as i have not retired from football and still capable of playing the beautiful game, i would always love to be in the white jersey again if am given the opportunity,” he stated.

Muntari, said he would quickly put behind him what transpired in Brazil and make a reunion with the Black Stars if the opportunity arrives.

He said the Black Stars was always dear to his heart and that playing in the Black Stars meant representing Ghana, and that was something he would never pass on, adding; “so yes definitely, if I start playing, I would love to come back and play for the Stars”.

Muntari played for Ghana at the youth level to the senior level till the 2014 World Cup in Brazil where he was banned by the then Ghana Football Association (GFA) for acts of indiscipline act and he has since not featured for the Stars.

Source: GNA