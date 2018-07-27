Decouple Shea Board from Cocoa Board – Naa Karbo III

The chiefs and queen mothers from Jirapa, Sissala West, Sissala East, Lambussie, Nandom and Lawra Municipal and Districts have appealed to government to help solve some development challenges facing the Upper West Region.

The traditional rulers in an interaction with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo mark the end of his two-day visit to the region, appealed that the Shea Board be decoupled from Cocoa Board.

Naa Puowele Karbo III, Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, said this on behalf of the traditional rulers in Jirapa.

He appealed to the government to work on the Hamile–Nandom–Lawra, Lawra–Donwine–Han, Han–Zini–Gwollu, Wa–Tumu–Jeffise, Hamile–Feilmuo–Tumu and Jirapa –Domwine–Ko–Nandom roads.

Naa Karbo III said “the construction of these roads will trigger the social and economic transformation of our areas

He said with the inauguration of the Northern Development Authority, it is their hope and prayer that this would help us attain our goals.

The President expressed gratitude to the local rulers saying government would continue to roll out policy and programme interventions that would improve the living standards of the people.

Source: GNA