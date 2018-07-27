The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) is working with local Assemblies across the country to provide the necessary support to small-scale industries.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, Volta/Eastern Chairman of the Association said the project would help identify and remove sluices in business growth, and make available training and consultancy to improve the sector.

It would also help foster closer collaboration with the Assemblies for mutual benefits of increased revenue and tax waivers.

“We envisage that such collaborations with local governments will ensure bottlenecks impeding SME development at the local level will be removed to enable private sector to contribute meaningfully to Assemblies’ internally generated funds and job creation programmes”, he stated.

Mr Gadzanku was speaking at a meeting of industrialists, the Association and the Hohoe Municipal Assembly where the project is being piloted in the Volta Region.

He said the Association was hard bent on piercing international markets with strong focus on advancing product branding and marketing quality, adding that training in all aspects of business management would be made available to refine local industries.

Mr Gadzanku said a collaboration with Volta Charter of the Ghana Journalists Association to crank up some distressed and failed enterprises in the Region brought some hope of revival and would see more progress with the setting up of the AGI Industrial Fund and soft loan facilities.

He said industries in Volta showed strong growth potentials, and that the Association was pursuing the establishment of an industrial park in Ho and other vibrant areas, as well as sales outlets at the Airport.

Mr Gadzanku said Regional representation at the Association’s upcoming trade summit would be guaranteed and encouraged more entrepreneurs to join the Association.

He said AGI helped shape policy in the business world and held a major stake in Government’s industrialisation drive, and encouraged the citizenry to support programmes such as the National Identification Card for effective governance.

Mr Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) said the Association’s presence within the Municipality brought significant improvement to SMEs, and helped increase the Assembly’s revenue.

The MCE said the Assembly was working with GRATIS Foundation to establish a Rural Technology facility within the light industrial area of the Municipality to supply basic industrial tools, and promised tax waivers for businesses under the AGI.

Source: GNA