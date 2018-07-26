Zeepay partners Small World Money Transfer to offer remittance services

Zeepay, a leading financial technology firm and one of the fastest growing mobile financial services company in Africa, has partnered Small World Money Transfer International to enable international remittances to be paid into mobile money wallets.

Through the partnership, Small World would make it convenient for immigrants in over 200 countries including North America- USA/Canada, Europe, Nordic Zone, Africa and other Asian countries to send money transfer directly into mobile money and bank accounts through Zeepay’s digital switch.

A statement issued by Zeepay said international remittance termination into mobile money wallets was the fastest growing mobile money product across Africa, according to GSMA 2018 Report.

It said the termination of remittance across digital channels was probably the most secured and fraud free way of transmitting money cross border in today’s rapidly growing technology world.

“It is safe as both the sender and receiver are registered and can be traced hence limiting the propensity of fraud and money laundering,” it said.

Madam Dede Quarshie, Senior Product Manager at Zeepay, said “the service would help improve last mile access in Ghana adding that through this partnership the team could bring a lot more services to the end consumer such as RemitInvest, micro insurance and utilities.”

Madam Felicity Luktuka Jaforktuk, Financial Inclusion Analyst at Zeepay, said “Small World Money Transfer is encouraged for taking this bold initiative in a rapidly growing digital ecosystem.”

She said this also shows their commitment as a business to promote Sustainable Development Goals and Financial Inclusion, which is key on the agenda of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo.

Source: GNA