Select competent applicants for NABCo – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has tasked the interview panel interviewing about 147,000 applicants who applied for placement under the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo) to execute their mandate professionally in order to select competent and committed applicants.

He said 137,000 applicants have so far been interviewed nationwide since the interview started about six weeks ago, noting that, the programme intended to fulfil the President’s vision to create jobs for the unemployed graduates.

He said provision would be made for Persons with Disability (PWDs) to be interviewed fairly in the next couple of days.

Vice President Bawumia made the disclosure when he paid a surprise visit to the offices of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly on Wednesday, to observe the proceedings of the interview session.

He said government had allocated financial and logistical resources to sustain the programme and expressed optimism that the programme would enable the beneficiaries to gain the requisite experiences that would help them to secure permanent jobs in the future, and contribute their quota towards national development.

The Vice President used the visit to interact with the prospective interviewees and encouraged them not to panic, but rather keep their composure to answer questions correctly from the panel.

The interview panel was chaired by Mr Emmanuel Clottey who took interviewees through their personal details, knowledge about the programme and what they seek to gain from the programme.

NABCO programme is a government initiative to address graduate unemployment to solve socio-economic challenges in the country.

The initiative is also intended to complement public service delivery in the health, education, agriculture, technology and governance sectors, as well as drive revenue mobilisation and collection.

It was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 1, this year, to address the high levels of graduate unemployment.

Government has budgeted about GH¢100 million for the programme and those that would be selected would receive GH¢700.00 a month as salary for three years.

A total of 147,000 applicants applied for placement under the various modules after close of registration and 100,000 graduates are expected to be selected.

The modules are: Civic Ghana, Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Digitise Ghana, and Enterprise Ghana, as well as Revenue Ghana and Feed Ghana.

The interview started six weeks ago in all the 254 metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies across the country, and would end this month.

Those who would be selected would undergo orientation training next month to prepare them adequately for posting.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Accra, said 1,757 people applied in the metropolis and so far, the interview panel had interviewed 1, 319 applicants.

Giving a breakdown of the applicants that have been interviewed under the seven modules, the MCE said under the Revenue Ghana 360 people applied and 328.

The panel has also interviewed 198 applicants for the Digitise Ghana, 157 – Feed Ghana, 144 -Civic Ghana, 185 -Enterprise Ghana, 190- Educate Ghana and 117 -Heal Ghana.

Source: GNA