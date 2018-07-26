Alleged MP’s killer threatens to seek justice at ICC

on Thursday said he would seek justice at the International Criminal Court (ICC). One of the accused standing trial over the murder of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah-Adusaid he would seek justice at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Daniel Asideu aka Sexy Dondon who flared up after the judge had declined him the opportunity to talk said he has the right to talk.

The accused said some top members in society and a party knows about the death of the slain MP adding the deceased was used a sacrifice.

“There is power within powers and if you think you can purchase power with money, you wait, you all know what is happening,” Asiedu lamented as he was handcuffed and whisked away.

Nana Obiri Boahen, lawyer who has been watching brief had his share of accusations.

It took the intervention of some reporters and court officials to calm Nana Obiri Boahen down.

The trial judge Ms Aret Nsemoh told the accused “today I am not going to allow you to talk”.

Earlier the trial judge, Ms Nsemoh registered her displeasure over the long delays associated with the trial and questioned the prosecution as why the bill of indictment had kept that long.

Ms Nsemoh asked “How long will it take to prepare a bill of indictment”.

The trial judge said ”If you can treat a Member of Parliament (MP) this way what will befall a grandmother selling gari somewhere.

“If you can treat an MP like this what about me”.

Nana Obiri Boahen also expressed his frustrations over delays in commencing trial.

“For three years there had been several adjournments, the Police don’t want the whole world to know what is happening. The Police Administration is not serious about the issue. We don’t fate of the matter at even the next adjourned date,” he added.

He said he was going to meet the Inspector General of Police over the issue.

Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah informed the court that he would have to ask his superiors as when the bill of Indictment would be ready.

He therefore prayed for an adjournment. The matter has been adjourned to August 15 .

On June 20th this year, Asiedu confessed before an Accra District Court that he was contracted to kill the legislator.

Asiedu is standing trial with Vincent Bosso, who had all the time denied knowledge of the crime.

J.B Danquah Adu was murdered in his house in 2016 at Shiashie, the two suspects, were subsequently arrested and charged with murder following the incident.

Their pleas have not been taken and they have been remanded into Prison custody.

The facts of the case, as presented by DSP Amegah, were that the deceased MP lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra, whilst Asiedu and Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.

About 2340 hours on February 8, 2016, the MP arrived home in his private car driven by his driver.

The driver handed over the ignition keys of the car to Danquah-Adu and left for home, after which the MP retired to bedroom located on the first floor of his house.

At about 0100 hours on the same night, Asiedu and Bosso, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, went to the legislator’s house.

Bosso is said to have assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the fence wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.

On entering the house, Asiedu picked a ladder and climbed onto a porch on the top floor and entered the MP’s bedroom through a window, whilst

Mr. Danquah-Adu was sleeping.

Whilst Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. There ensued a struggle, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast.

The MP consequently held the knife, and Asiedu pulled it through the MP’s hand, making a deep cut in his palm.

The legislator, who bled profusely, fell by his bed, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times on his right chest and neck.

On realizing that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took with him the MP’s three iPhone smart phones.

Meanwhile, the struggle between the MP and Asiedu had drawn the attention of the security man in the house, who alerted other security men in the neighbourhood.

Having been alerted of an impending danger, Bosso took to his heels, leaving Asiedu behind.

However, Asiedu managed to descend from the top of the house and jumped over the electric fencing on the walls of the house into an adjoining house and escaped

