Parents urged to ensure children receive holistic education

Parents and teachers have been encouraged to take up the responsibilities of ensuring that children receive holistic education that will make them responsible and ready for the future.

Mrs Cecilia Lariba Awini, the Regional Manager Catholic Education Unit, who made the call, said education was the most useful creation of mankind and could not be achieved holistically if both parents and teachers did not have a good relationship with the child.

The Regional Manager was speaking at the Speech and Prize-Giving Day and Graduation Ceremony of the St Theresa’s School, at North Kaneshie in Accra.

She said it was necessary parents and teachers identified the roles of their wards to make it possible for them to unearth their potentials, adding that could be achieved only if parents had good relationships with their children.

She said in other to unleash the potentials of pupils and students, class teachers and implementors of educational policies as well as parents must serve as role models.

“You must mentor them to be able to realise their potentials to build them morally,” she said.

Mrs Awini advised parents and teachers to engage students in healthy moral conversations in order to instil in them the sense of discipline and uprightness.

“Let’s be their counselors as you offer solutions to all their problems and get them involved in co-curriculum activities. Also help them to make informed decisions on their religious invitation and make them appreciate the need for this whole progress in the society.

“Parents and teachers must help students to stay away from physical, sexual and emotional abuse as well as accept their weakness and acknowledge their achievement,” she stated.

She noted that students were the recipient of the entire process of the holistic education, therefore they must learn and participate in all their class assignment and homework.

Mrs Awini called on all stakeholders to play their respective roles in ensuring that children would be mentored into adulthood with their full potentials and God given talents recognised.

Sister Paula Nkansa Okyere, the Headmistress, commended the parents whose children attended the school as well as staff for the immense contributions towards the growth and development of the school.

She said this year a total of 84 students graduated from the school.

Master Aaron Obeng Koranteng, the Outgoing School Prefect, appealed to the school authority to as a matter of urgency hasten the assembly hall construction and also called for the refurbishment of their football field as it was in a deplorable state.

Source: GNA