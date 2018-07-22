Protect citizens and don’t maltreat them- President tells police

President Nana Akuffo-Addo has reminded the Ghana Police Service of their core duty of protecting the citizenry but not exerting physical attacks on them.

He said he was saddened by the news about a uniformed police officer physically assaulting a lady at a banking hall, a development he said depicted unprofessional conduct of a security personnel.

He said, “We heard some bad news in Accra where a policeman was beating up a woman who had gone to get money at the Midland Loans and Savings Company. I want to say here, policemen are meant to protect citizens and not to assault them.”

The President was addressing the chiefs and people of Mamprugu in Nalerigu during the first day of his three day official tour of the Northern Region.

The President also made whistle stops at Bunkprugu, Yunyoo, Nakpanduri and Nasia where he assured the people of viable policies that would improve their living conditions.

Nana Akufo-Addo said, he would endorse whatever sanctions the IGP would take on the erring police man and advised all security personnel to remain professional by protecting the citizenry.

Source: GNA