Police officer taken into custody over savage assault of nursing mother

The police officer caught cruelly assaulting a nursing mother on video that has gone viral on social media, has been taken into custody.

Lance Corporal Fredrick Godzi Amanor, popularly known among his colleagues as “Skalla”, is seeing in the video savagely beating a woman, carrying a baby.

A press statement issued and signed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs, said his arrest was ordered by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

It added that an investigation into his conduct had already started and pledged to make the findings public.

The statement expressed condemnation of the officer’s behaviour, which it labelled as unprofessional and inconsistent with the ongoing police transformation programme.

“Following this conduct, the Police Administration has issued stern warning to all police officers, reminding them to desist from any such human rights abuses and misconduct.”

Source: GNA