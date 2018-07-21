GTA to organize 20th edition of emancipation day celebration

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) would be celebrating the 2018 Emancipation celebration from July 25 to August 1, 2018 in Accra, Assin Praso, Cape Coast and Assin Manso.

The celebration, which is the 20th in the series is being organized under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture under the theme’ “Emancipation: our heritage, our strength” with the sub theme ‘Celebrating the African resilience’.

In a release issued to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday said the programme of activities lined up for the celebration include: wreath Laying ceremonies at the W.E B Du Bois Centre, George Padmore Library, and Kwame Nkmmah Memorial Park in Accra, on Wednesday, July 25, a tourism conference on the theme: “the role of tourism and culture in the 21st Century, the needed Balance at Tang Palace Hotel in Accra on Thursday, July 26.

There would also be a durbar at Assin Praso on July 27, a city tour of Cape Coast, procession of Asafo companies and variety show at Chapel Square, Cape Coast on July 28.

“ A church service at the Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, Cape Coast and cooking competition at Chapel Square on July 29, reverential night at the Cape Coast Castle preceded by the “freedom walk’ from Mfantsipim Junction to the Castle on July 31.”

The release noted that the emancipation day grand durbar would be held at Assin Manso on August 1, to commemorate the abolition of the Trans-Atlantic slave trade.

The GTA is being partnered by the Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President, the Ghana Tourist Development Company and Tribe Media Company, Nigeria.

Source: GNA