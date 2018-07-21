Home / General News / Family outlines funeral arrangements for Late Amissah-Arthur

Kwesi Amissah-Arthur – Vice President

The family of late Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has announced his funeral arrangements, which starts on Thursday July 26.

The body would be laid in state at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre (AIC) for mourners pay their last respects from 0800 hours to 1800 hours, that day.

A statement issued by Jabesh Amissah-Arthur, a member of the family, said cameras would not be allowed in the foyer.

It said on Friday, July 27, a burial service would be held in the auditorium of the AIC between the hours of 0900 hours and midday. Additional seating would be available at the forecourt of State House and the service would be streamed live.

The funeral cortege would go through some principal streets of Accra after the burial service before his mortal remains are buried at the Military Cemetery, Burma Camp.

It said the final funeral rites and reception would be at the forecourt of State House from 1400 hours.

Source: GNA

