NDC needs Rawlings and Bagbin for victory – Member

As the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) steadily re-organises in preparation for the election of a Flagbearer for the 2020 election, it has been reminded from within that politics is about numbers.

Mr Solomon Donkor, a leading member of the NDC in Cape-Coast who was speaking in an interview in Accra, on the flagbearership of the party called on the hierarchy to make use of the talents and abilities of every single personality of the party.

“And if we talk about human resource, it comprises things such as the powerful charisma of our party Founder and the rich experience and wisdom of somebody like the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Bagbin,” Solomon Donkor said.

He therefore called for the inclusion of an approach that would put President Rawlings and Mr Bagbin, in strategic positions as part of the party’s re-organisation for 2020.

According to him, such strategic positioning would deploy the party Founder to his former prominent role in the affairs of the party including; its elections campaigns in which Rawlings was an unmistakable force of attraction on the campaign trail during the Flagbearer days of late President Mills.

“Back in the days, we had our campaigns planned around the participation of our Founder and thus, made good use of his rich charisma; we need to return to those days.”

In respect of Mr Alban Bagbin, Solomon Donkor said the Nadowli-Kaleo MP is a fine Presidential material that the NDC can easily sell to Ghanaian voters in order to secure the Presidential election in 2020, and therefore recommended him to the party’s delegates.

Mr Nana Yaw, another NDC Stalwart pleaded with the opposition party to elect Bagbin as Flagbearer so that the NDC could eclipse the NPP which looked set to present President Akufo-Addo.

“I do not buy the assertion that President Mahama was corrupt in office, but whether we like it or not there is that perception out there. I believe no matter who we present in 2020 we can win; but it will be easier with Mr Bagbin because of his reputation as an incorruptible man.”

Mr Yaw agreed that no matter the outcome of the party’s Presidential primary, every soul would be needed to help paddle the party to victory in 2020 and Mr Bagbin would be extremely crucial for such a victory.

He said the NDC needed to strengthen the bonds between itself and Mr Bagbin and Rawlings because both men had large followings in the party and could drive them to victory.

Source: GNA