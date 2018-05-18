Kotoko internal crisis deepens

The seeming wrangling and internal conflicts within the management of the Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club continue to deepen each day, as some management members have dissociated themselves from the recent termination of contracts and transfers of some players of the club.

Mr. Yaw Boafo, Management Member in-charge of Legal Affairs, has told the media in Kumasi that, the termination of the contracts of some players of the club was not the decision of the entire management.

“As the legal officer and management member of the club, I can confidently say that, we have not officially met to terminate the contract of any player”, he stated to the surprise of journalists present.

“I know the legal implications involved in such actions and in this instance, whoever decided to initiate that action had committed basic errors in relation to how contracts are terminated”, Mr. Boafo said.

A recent press statement by the club, and signed by Nana Akwasi Gyambibi, Special Assistant to the Executive Board Chairman, Dr. Kwame Kyei, named three players – Sarfo Gyamfi, Eric Donkor and Edwin Tuffour, as having their contracts been terminated per a mutual agreement.

Additionally, the club also put on transfer Sadique Adams, Seth Opare and Yakubu Mohammed.

According to the statement, the decision was taken based on an advice by the technical team, urging the supporters to be supportive of that decision.

The GNA Sports gathered that the affected players did not either meet the club’s standards in terms of performance or lacked much playing time, and for which reason they had decided to part ways with them.

However, Mr. Boafo said the management had not taken any collective decision and could therefore not be held responsible for anything relating to the termination of contracts or transfer of players.

Source: GNA