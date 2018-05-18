GSE Investor interest skews toward agribusiness

Trading in the mid-week session on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) saw investor interest skewed towards the agribusiness, banking, insurance and petroleum sectors.

In spite of the renewed interest, the GSE indices however continued on its downward trend as the benchmark GSE-Composite Index slipped by 0.4 per cent to close at 3,392.3 points, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market Expect analysis made available to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday indicated.

According to the Nordea Capital Analysis, the Standard Chartered led the laggards for the session, dipping by 1.7 per cent to close at GH¢32.45 per share, and GOIL lost (-1.6 per cent).

The Enterprise Group Limited lost (-1 per cent); and CAL Bank (-0.6 per cent).

According to the Experts, Produce Buying Company rebounded from its loss in the previous session by 33.3 per cent to close at GH¢0.04 per share whiles GCB Bank edged by 0.2 per cent to GH¢6.50 per share.

Volume traded was 396,178 shares which were valued at GH¢1,488,410.17.

The Nordea Income Growth Fund was priced at GH¢0.4912 with a year-to-date return of 21.52 per cent.

On the inter-bank market, the Cedi shed by 0.01 per cent against the USD at GH¢4.4142, rose by 0.6 per cent against the Euro at GH¢5.2034 and edged 0.1 per cent against the Pound at GH¢5.9519.

Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

Source: GNA