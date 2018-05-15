The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship, Innovation Plan (NEIP), Mr John Kumah, has said entrepreneurship was one of the most critical foundations for job creation and must therefore be given the requisite attention.

According to him, the NEIP has been mooted to secure and create an enabling environment for business to thrive whilst drastically reducing the rate of unemployment in the country.

Speaking at a Stakeholders meeting organized by “Icode Hub” a business incubating and technology development centre at Anaji-Takoradi, with support from Konrad Adenauer Foundation, he said in 2017 alone, a total of 7,000 Business Proposals were received and out of which 5,000 of the applicants were selected for training and capacity building.

Mr Kumah said those selected would be given free capacity training at the Icode Hub in the Western Region with support from the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), adding, the local content Act requires that 70 percent of procurement in the various Ministries, Agencies and Departments be executed by locals.

He explained and that out of the 70 percent, 30 percent must be reserved for the youth in Entrepreneurship and this was why the youth needed to be train to meet this demand.

He was enthused by the tax exemptions and holidays for Starts-ups below the age of 35 years, which clearly indicated Government’s commitment to the private sector.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Icode, Mr Prince Bonney, mentioned the lack of cooperation among businesses in the Region as one of the major challenges hindering their operations.

He called on its members to be cooperative and united to strengthen Ghana’s social enterprise ecosystem.

The CEO encouraged all businesses and business associations in the Region to take advantage of Government’s policies to enhance their operations.

The General Manager of Radio Silver, Mr Bless Borkloe, said the media was commitment to supporting all Start-ups and entrepreneurs in the Region.

Source: GNA