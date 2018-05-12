CHRAJ calls for review of Single Spine Salary policy

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has called for a review of the Single Spine Salary Structure to address the wide salary disparity in the formal sector.

Pastor Emmanuel Appiah-Kubi, a Principal anti-corruption officer at the Brong-Ahafo Regional Office of the CHRAJ made the call at a forum to mark this year’s constitution week on Friday.

Reacting to concerns at the forum in Sunyani, Pastor Appiah-Kubi expressed discomfort that the implementation of that pay policy had rather widened the salary disparity in the public sector.

A police officer had earlier raised the concerns at the forum organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Sunyani for officers of the Regional Police Command.

Pastor Appiah-Kubi partly attributed the rise in corruption to the poor salaries and working conditions of some public officers, and stressed the need for urgent review of the pay policy.

“If you compare public officers on the Article 71 to some of us you will find out that our conditions of service are very poor”, he said.

Pastor Appiah-Kubi said corruption remained the bane of the nation’s socio-economic development, noting that until the menace was tackled in a proactive manner, it would be difficult to fight it.

He cited that Malaysia in particular had been able to fight and minimise corruption because it tackled the menace in a collective manner devoid of political interference and bias.

Madam Doris Gbongbo, the Acting Brong-Ahafo Regional Director of the NCCE said the rise in corruption had exposed and dented the image of the country in the international community.

She said each and every individual had a role to play and appealed to public institutions and organisations to make concerted efforts to fight the canker.

Source: GNA