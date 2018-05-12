MTN said to be instrumental in building cashless Ghanaian economy

Mr Obed Adu-Amankwah, the Upper West Territory Sales Controller of MTN Ghana, has urged phone users to register MTN Mobile Money as the company is instrumental in building robust cashless economy for ease of doing business.

He said with the growing MTN Mobile Money quality services and products, Ghana’s telecommunication giant was contributing significantly to ensuring a sustainable cashless Ghanaian society to help improve lives.

Mr Adu-Amankwah said this when he and Ms Emelia Anang, Upper West Business Representative of MTN, visited the Ghana News Agency office in Wa on Thursday in a move to build rapport with the News Agency in the Region.

He urged mobile phone users in the region who had not registered the MTN Mobile Money to do so in order to enjoy the company’s fasting growing products and quality services.

MTN Ghana made payments of over GH¢25 million in interest to about 7.8 million Mobile Money customers for the first half of 2017.

Money mobilised outside the banking system through mobile money was pegged at GH¢2.3 billion by December ending 2017, according the Central Bank.

Financial analysts say the ease of conducting financial transactions was probably the biggest motivator to go digital.

With the cashless economy, they say one would no longer need to carry wads of cash, plastic cards, or even queue up for ATM withdrawals, describing it as “a safer and easier spending option when you are travelling.”

Mr Adu-Amankwah also MTN was committed to providing quality voice and internet services through its 4G services to improve customer experience.

MTN Mobile Money users in Wa described the company’s service as fast, simple, convenient, secure and affordable way of transferring money, making payments and doing other transactions using a mobile phone.

One can use MTN Mobile Money to send and receive money, top-up MTN airtime, pay bills including; DStv, ECG Postpaid, MTN Postpaid, School fees and more, buy and pay for insurance, pay employee salaries, pay for airline tickets and other goods and services.

Mr Adu-Amankwah described the GNA as MTN influential media partner in helping to promote its quality services and products through accurate reportage.

“When you have a media house that has influenced your work positively through its accurate and timely delivery of news items on your activities, it is only prudent for you to sustain such an important relationship for the future,” he said.

He said that through the MTN Foundation, several Corporate Social Responsibility works had been extended to communities to improve living conditions.

Mr Dasmani Laary, the Upper West Regional Manager of GNA, expressed joy that officials of the leading telecommunication company found time to visit the Agency in the region.

He said the state News Agency was revamping its operations in the region to deliver on its mandate more efficiently with consistent accurate news reports towards national development.

“We cannot afford to compromise our neutrality and objectivity, the public interest in our news gathering and dissemination efforts is paramount,” he added.

He said the Agency was working closely with the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council to have district offices in Lambussie, Wa East, Sissila West and Sissala East which are far away from the regional capital.

Mr Laary appealed to MTN Ghana and other corporate bodies to support the agency in the Region to complement government’s effort, since GNA is a subvented state newswire service that depended exclusively on government for resources to operate.

Source: GNA