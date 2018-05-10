Agencies brainstorm to balance Ghana’s trade deficit

Stakeholders in export trade have brainstormed to develop a strategic implementation plan aimed at balancing Ghana’s huge international trade deficit.

The meeting was organized by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to find ways of growing the country’s export traffic.

Ghana in 2017, recorded a total of 14,291,009 tonne local imports through the sea ports while a total of 6,463,077 tonnes of exports were made.

Mr Paul Asare Ansah, Director General, GPHA, said as part of measures to help increase exports from Ghana, his outfit had fixed the tariffs for exports lower than that of imports.

Mr Ansah added that with regards to the recent increment in port charges, “we didn’t even touch exports at all in some cases, so that we can encourage the sector”.

He pledged GPHA’s readiness to partner and assist the Ghana Free Zones Board to ensure that Ghana became an attractive export processing destination.

He further expressed their willingness to provide accommodate Ghana Exim Bank closer to the port community and collaborate with them to ensure intermodal linkage to and from the ports.

Madam Naa Dansua Ayittey, Head of Shippers Services and Trade Facilitation, Ghana Shippers Authority, called for some basic export training for potential exporters especially on proper packaging.

Madam Ayittey noted that reports received by her outfit from some exporters bother on packaging and strategizing to be competitive on the international market.

She reiterated the need for a one-stop shop for all state agencies involved in the export trade to help fast track the processes of exporting goods from Ghana.

“This things have been talked for a long time, the one-stop shop for everyone to be able to know that, if I get into this particular place, I will get Standard Authority, I will get GRA, and I also will get GPHA at the same place. I do not need to move from one place to the other before I could complete my procedures”, she added.

Institutions present at the meeting included the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Ghana Exim Bank, Amaris Terminal, Exporters and Importers Association of Ghana, Food and Drugs Authority, Ghana Export Promotion Authority and Ghana Free Zone Board.

Source: GNA