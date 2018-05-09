Societe Generale records block trade on stock market

Societe Generale recorded a block trade to close session of trading, as price movements were registered across banking, insurance and petroleum sectors on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE).

The indices however trended downwards with the benchmark GSE-Composite Index slipping by 0.2 per cent to close at 3,479.9 points, Nordea Capital Investment Stock report obtained by the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday indicated.

According to the report, losses were also recorded by Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (-4.3 per cent), Enterprise Group Limited (-1 per cent), GOIL (-0.6 per cent) and Standard Chartered (-0.03 per cent).

The gainers were SIC Insurance (+2.4 per cent), Ecobank Ghana (+0.4 per cent) and GCB Bank (+0.3 per cent).

A total of 679,671 shares exchanged hands and these were valued at GH¢2,109,724.32.

The Nordea Income Growth Fund was priced at GHC0.4973 with a year-to-date return of 23.03 per cent.

On the inter-bank market, the Cedi shed by 0.02 per cent against the US dollar at GH¢4.4094, edged by 0.6 per cent against the Euro at GH¢5.2245 and slipped 0.5 per cent against the Pound at GH¢5.9512.

Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.

Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.

The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.

Criteria for listing include capital adequacy, profitability, spread of shares, years of existence and management efficiency.

Source: GNA