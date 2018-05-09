Hajia Fati begs journalists for clemency

In a remorseful mood on Wednesday afternoon at the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Headquarters, Hajia Fati an activist of the Party, rendered an unreserved apology to all journalists for her misconduct.

She particularly pleaded for clemency from Ohemaa Sakyiwaa, Multimedia journalist, whom she assaulted at the Party’s Headquarters Friday, May 4.

Hajai Fati explained that it was an unintended act and additionally pleaded for mercy from Ghanaians and the leadership of the Party.

“I apologise to the leadership and rank of the NPP, I apologise to Sammy Awuku, I beg all journalists, what happened was a mistake, it wasn’t intentional, I’m here today to appeal to all pressmen, I am on my knees begging you people, what happened was a mistake, please you people should forgive me, I’m on my knees”.

Madam Fati slapped Ohemaa Sekyiwaa who was covering events at the NPP’s Headquarters as the Party’s suspended Second National Vice Chair, Sammy Crabbe, went to pick his nomination forms.

Ohemaa received a hefty slap on her cheek for trying to take pictures of Hajia Fati during the event.

In response to the act the ruling party in a statement signed by Mr John Boadu, Acting General Secretary condemned the attack on the journalist and distanced the Party from the act.

“The party wishes to assure Ghanaian journalists that, it respects and cherishes the role of the media as partners in development and does not condone any action intended to suppress press freedom.

“No journalist should feel intimidated and must continue to discharge his/her duties without fear,” the statement added.

Source: GNA