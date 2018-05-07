Effutu celebrates Aboakyer with a catch by Dentsifo Asafo No 2 Group

Mr Kofi Dzamesi, Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has applauded the chiefs and people of Effutu for a peaceful and unique annual Aboakyer festival celebration.

He said this year’s celebration superseded that of last year and emphasised the need for them to sustain and improve it to attract investors and tourists to help them execute their developmental initiatives and programmes.

Mr Dzamesi, who read a speech on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said this at a durbar of Chiefs and People of Effutu held at Winneba as part of activities to mark this year’s Aboakyer festival celebration.

The Festival, which would be climaxed with propitiatory rites and ambrosia to the deity OUT on Sunday May 6, 2018 was on the theme “Unity our strength for Development”.

The Dentsifo Asafo Number Two group brought a live antelope from the bush to the durbar ground at 0922 hours, but failed to present it to Neenyi Ghartey VII Oma Odefe and President of Effutu Traditional Area to step it for customary rites with reasons best known to them.

Twafo Asafo Number one group, returned from the bush at 01005 hours without a catch and reported to the Oma Odefe Neenyi Ghartey VII who commended them for their effort and also comforted them.

History has it that, it was the third occasion the Dentsifo group failed to hand over their catch to the Paramount Chief to step on it, while the Twafo Number one group also had twice refused to send their catch to the durbar ground.

Mr Kwamena Duncan, Central Regional Minister, Special Guest of Honour, commended the planning committee of this year’s festival for putting in place the necessary activities that led to the peaceful and harmonious celebration.

He urged them to bury their differences and forge ahead as one people to protect, preserve and to improve the legacy their ancestors left for them for unborn generations to continue.

He said the Central Regional Coordinating Council would work hard to ensure development and unity of peace of Effutuman was achieved.

Among personalities who graced the occasion were; Mr. Joe Ghartey Minister for Railways and developments, Mr. Kweku Ofori Asiamah, Minister for transport, Presidential Candidate for Democratic People’s Party, Service Commanders and delegation from Charlottesville USA (Winneba Charlottesville Sister Commission).

Source: GNA