Assembly generates 20.57% of estimated IGF for 2018 

The Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa (AOB) Assembly Memers have been charged to get involved in the revenue mobilisation activity of the district to increase their revenue base.

Mr Isaac Inkoom District Chief Executive made the call at the Second Ordinary meeting of the third Session of the Seventh Assembly held at Breman Asikuma.

He announced that as at the end of the First quarter, of 2018, the Assembly was able to generate an amount of GH¢68, 161.34 representing 20.57 percent of the estimated Internally Generated Fund (IGF) for the year ending December, 2018.

He said he had lobbied for the assembly to be included in a national pilot programme dubbed “Tax Revenue for Economic Enhancement” sponsored by DANIDA on how to locally increase revenue through taxation.

Mr Inkoom informed the house that the District Directorate of the Youth Employment Agency through its monitoring and evaluation mechanism was able to garner a total of GH¢16, 500.00 for the month of February 2018 after 66 Ghost names were also expunged.

He said 179 youth in the district were enrolled under Youth Employment Agency saying, processes were far advanced to recruit additional 46 personnel into the community Personnel Module.

On health issues, he said the Amanbete and Nwomaso community-based Health Programme (CHPS) had been inaugurated and operationalised while that of Ohianhyeda, Edumanu, Baako, Asarekwa, Asempaneye, Tweredua, Essuman-Gwira and Atu-Dauda CHIPS would soon be ready for service delivery.

On behalf of the district directorate, he expressed his appreciation to Liza Aidoo a citizen of Odoben for the support she provided that helped solve the water challenges at the Odoben Health Centre, adding that the gesture should motivate other citizens of the district to also help in addressing other challenges.

The DCE said to light-up the district and curb criminal activities,the assembly would procure 500 pieces of street light, which the district Electricity Company of Ghana would be contracted to undertake the fixing with the consent and support of the Assembly Members.

Source: GNA