Suspended Upper West Regional Minister reinstated

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reinstated the Upper West regional Minister, Alhassan Suleman, who was suspended last February following accusations that he had attempted to pervert the course of justice.

His reinstatement which takes immediate effect, follows the completion of police investigations into the attack on the Upper West Regional Offices of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), in Wa.

A statement issued on Friday by the Jubilee House and signed by Mr Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communication, said the President’s decision was informed by a thorough assessment of a police investigations report submitted to him on the matter.

“The report exonerates the regional Minister from any wrong doing in the unfortunate incident of January 31, 2018, including attempts to pervert the course of justice.”

The judicial proceedings in the matter is ongoing and nine persons alleged to be responsible for the criminal action have been arraigned, charged with assault, rioting, threat of death and conspiracy to commit crime.

