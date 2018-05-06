I will lead NPP to higher pedestal – Ntim

Mr. Stephen Ntim, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) national chairman aspirant, has asked delegates in the forthcoming party elections to give him the nod to lead the party to higher pedestal.

He said he had unparalleled clout required to drive and position the ruling NPP well in the eyes of Ghanaians for “critical years” ahead, hence delegates must elect him as chairman of the Party.

Mr Ntim was addressing NPP delegates in the Central and South Tongu constituencies at a meeting to mark the start of his scheduled four-day campaign tour of the Volta Region to solicit votes.

Mr Ntim, 59, a former first vice Chairman of the Party said his dedication and loyalty to the NPP over the years remained “clear” for which reason he would win massively.

He said as a fourth-time aspirant for the chairmanship position, he was confident of success in view of the support he had given constituencies across the country, years over and the goodwill he was receiving nationwide.

“These unparalleled track records have placed me tall among the other two aspirants, who are all first time entrants”, Mr Ntim stated.

He said when given the nod he would continue with his building plan project for all NPP constituency offices nationwide and bemoaned the situation in which constituency offices of the Party were being run in rented premises, posing challenges sometimes to the Party.

“A major party such as the NPP with many decades in existence must wean itself from this unattractive outlook”, he said.

Mr Ntim said in the past he adopted all 19 constituencies in Volta Regional and was supporting them financially to acquire plots of land to build constituency offices.

Source: GNA