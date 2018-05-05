Man inflicts cutlass wounds on Wife

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded Emmanuel Ayikwei into Police Custody for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on his wife, Ms Rachael Adusu’s left wrist.

Ayikwei was said to had carried out the act after Rachael had questioned him over her missing GH¢1,000.00.

Charged with threat of death and causing harm Ayikwei pleaded guilty, the court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku convicted Ayikwei on his own plea but differed sentence to May 8.

The Court further ordered the victim to produce her medical bills at the next sitting.

According to the Court the medical report form indicated that the complaint had tenderness and lacerations of about four centimetres on her hand.

Chief inspector Kofi Atimbire who held brief for DSP Adolphine Dzansi said the complaint was a trader. Prosecution said Ayikwei and Rachael reside in the same house at Glefe, and have been in a relationship for the past ten years and they have three children.

On April 26, this year, at about 11:00hours, Racheal detected that her GH¢1,000.00 had been stolen in their room and she asked Ayikwei if he had seen the money. The accused became offended and angrily picked a cutlass amidst shouts… “I will kill you today”.

Prosecution said the complainant run into a container to seek refuge but Ayikwei caught up with her and hit her with the cutlass and inflicted wounds on the complainant’s left wrist.

In Ayikwei’s attempt to cut her with the cutlass for the second time, Rachael was rescued by witnesses who thronged to the scene.

A report was made to the police and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to seek medical care.

Prosecution said when Ayikwei was nabbed, he admitted the offence in his caution statement.

Source: GNA