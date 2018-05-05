Ashanti Police call for help to construct more police stations

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has made a passionate appeal to the private sector and philanthropists to assist it construct more police stations in communities to help combat crime and bring peace to the people.

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. Ken Yeboah, the Regional Commander, said, it was time citizens considered building police stations as part of their social responsibility programmes to their communities.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new police station at Bomso, near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), COP Yeboah, said that was the surest way to support and help complement the government’s efforts at making the police presence visible in many communities.

The station which has offices for investigators, the station officer, exhibit stores, male and female cells and washrooms, was constructed by Mr William Addo, Director of Ultimate Fashion and an entrepreneur in Kumasi.

It is the fifth to be constructed by private individuals and opened in the Ashanti Region since January, this year.

COP Yeboah said the presence of police was critical in the development of communities since they gave citizens the full assurance to go about their normal duties without fear and panic.

He urged the people to help the police in the fight against crime, by given out information and reporting suspected criminals.

They should desist from taking the law into their own hands and act according to the law.

COP Yeboah also advised the people to be mindful of their conversations in public in order not to expose themselves to criminals.

Mr. Addo on his part said the gesture was necessitated by the numerous complaint by students and residents in the area of frequent robbery attacks and assaults by some criminals.

He said the presence of the police would help ward off criminals and help the people to go about their normal duties without fear.

Mr Addo also donated two motorbikes to aid the movement of officers that would be posted to the station.

Source: GNA