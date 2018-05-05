Government to drive down youth unemployment – Bawumia

The government has targeted to recruit 15,000 young people under the community police module of the Youth Employment Authority (YEA) to support crime prevention.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, said this was part of the effort to drive down youth employment and to make their lives meaningful to the society.

Twelve thousand (12,000) out of the targeted figure have so far being recruited and a passing out parade has been held for them simultaneously in the Accra. Kumasi, Koforidua, Pwalugu and Tamale police depots at the end of their training.

Speaking at the Accra parade, the Vice President reminded them that it was an opportunity to serve their nation.

Their training had exposed them to new skills and discipline and the expectation was that they would perform their assigned task with total commitment to ensure peace and tranquillity in the various communities.

They should work diligently to justify their recruitment, he added.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia repeated that employment creation was high on the government’s agenda, pointing out that, when young people had no jobs and suffered from social exclusion, they would be forced into joining anti-social groups.

They would engage in activities, often not beneficial to themselves and society.

Again, the twin social problem of joblessness and poverty usually trigger conflicts and violence.

He underlined the government’s determination to invest in youth education to properly harness their potentials and skills for accelerated national development.

They would continue to take deliberate steps to encourage youth entrepreneurship and innovation towards building an economy for the future.

The Vice President said they were on course to delivering on their social contract with Ghanaians – turn around the economy to make life better for everybody.

Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, said the programme offered the chance for the youth to play active roles in the communities.

He added that an exit strategy had been developed, which was going to enable them to be recruited into the mainstream security agencies.

Source: GNA