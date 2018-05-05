Ghana to host 12th Routes Africa Conference in July

Ghana is set to host the 12th Routes Africa Conference scheduled to take place from July 16-18, 2018, in Accra; a move that will shine a spotlight on the nation’s aviation industry and attract more airlines to Ghana.

The Routes Africa conference and exhibition, the longest standing aviation forum, will see representatives of over 40 airlines, 50 airports, 15 tourism authorities and 20 top-level speakers will come together in Accra, to discuss air services to and from Africa.

Speaking at a press launch of the Routes Africa 2018, Mrs Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Aviation, said the Routes Africa recognised the importance of enhancing intra-African air connectivity to stimulate economic development across the African continent, which was in line with the recently signed Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

She noted that the choice of Ghana, and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), to host the conference this year was timely as it will provide an opportunity for Ghana to showcase the potential in its air transport market.

It was also a demonstration of the confidence reposed in Ghana’s growing aviation sector, as evidenced by air traffic trends over the past few years.

“Ghana’s aviation industry stands tall as one of the fastest growing in the sub-region…we have airlines doubling their flight and others trying to bring bigger aircrafts to service the passenger increase,” she said, adding that the Ministry was determined to ensure that the necessary facilities and infrastructure were put in to match the growth.

Mr John D. Attafuah, Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), said the company was privileged to have been selected to host the conference and would ensure that it mobilised the needed resources, through sponsorships, to make it successful.

He said the GACL’s Association with Routes dated back over 15 years and had the opportunity to attend several Routes conferences and events over the years.

“We believe that hosting the 12th Routes Africa Conference will present another opportunity that will signal to potential investors that the Kotoka International Airport was indeed the airport of choice for safe, fast and efficient facilitation of passengers and cargo.”

He noted that the opening of Terminal Three would enable airlines, which would come for the conference to see the facilities available and remove any doubts they may have had about flying to Ghana.

“We already have 37 airlines operating now but we have to move to about 50,” he said.

He added that Terminal Three, which will be operational in the coming months, will help fulfil government’s vision of positioning Ghana as the preferred aviation hub and leader in airport business in the West African sub-region.

Source: GNA