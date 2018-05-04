Dental education said to be low in Ghana

Dr George Nana Brown, Dean of City of London Dental School Post Graduate Programme in West Africa has observed that the neglect of dental education in Ghana was increasing general disease burden.

He said the mouth remained a major entrance to the body, thus education on oral health was crucial for the prevention of many health complications.

Dr Brown said this at a free dental medical outreach termed “United Kingdom Charity – Ghana Dental Roadshow” in the Hohoe Municipality.

He noted that the consumption of sucrose and other sweets culminated into a “dental crises”, and said there was the need for “proper standards” and understanding of the oral system.

Dr Brown noted that dental health professionals within the health system were inadequate and called on stakeholders to help increase the number and prioritse education on oral health.

He said the project reflected the passion of the Association towards an effective dental service that would help promote quality health among the populace.

Dr Ernest Tsum Nyarko, Dentist of the Hohoe Municipal Hospital said a major challenge was that dental services were expensive and that equipment available at the hospital for the practice were outdated and limited.

He stated that the cost negatively affected the number of dental schools and practices although oral complications were on the rise, and that the total number of dentists in the country was around 500.

Dr Nyarko said the Health Ministry had promised to equip dental facilities across the country and asked for more local and international collaborations to help meet client demand.

The outreach attended to about 500 people comprising children, adults and the elderly who were given dental screening, emergency surgery aside sensitisation workshops in the Hohoe Municipality.

It was organised by a group of dental specialists from the United Kingdom with support from Jonmoore International Limited, a transport and specialist project logistics company in Ghana.

Dentists from the Hohoe Municipal Hospital, and the University of Health and Allied Sciences collaborated on the programme, expected to be taken to Ve-Kolenu and Hohoe townships in the Hohoe Municipality, and Tsito and Abutia in the Ho West District.

The dental team first visited the Eugemot Orphanage at Ve-Kolenu run by Jonmoore’s Eugemont Foundation and pupils of the Peggy Good School also under the management of the Foundation.

Ms Sandra S. Amma Abrokwah, Corporate Manager of Jonmoore International stated the commitment of her organisation to help improve health in local communities and enhance socio-economic development of the country.

She said health, education and infrastructural development were the company’s key corporate social responsibility areas.

Source: GNA