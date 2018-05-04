Centre to implement one district one factory inaugurated

A District Centre for Agriculture, Commerce and Technology (DCACT) has been inaugurated at Akwatia in the Denkyembour District.

According to Mr Seth Birikorang Ofosu, the Denkyembour District Chief Executive, the centre was a secretariat tasked with the responsibilities of implementing, managing and sustaining the government initiative on planting for food and jobs and investment in the District.

He told the District Assembly that DCACT was a Ministry of Local Government initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The DCE said it was expected that if fully and successfully implemented, the centre would boost investor confidence, job creation, help increase the revenue of the assembly, boost the local economy and help realise the government’s policy on one district-one factory agenda.

Mr Ofosu said the centre was looking for land for cultivation and appealed to assembly members to assist in that direction.

He said the assembly had taken delivery of street bulbs from government and fully installed them in all the 21 electoral areas to ensure that maximum security prevailed in the district.

The DCE hinted that the Assembly had procured one double cabin pick up to enhance the Assembly’s revenue mobilisation and ensure monitoring of development projects of the assembly.

The school feeding programme in the district, Mr. Ofosu said, had been increased from 11 to 20 schools and a round table conference with stakeholders in education would be organised to see how best the district could improve performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination.

Mr Ofosu said the district was calm and peaceful and praised the district police command for effective maintenance of law and order.

Source: GNA