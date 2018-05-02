FDA intercepts large quantity of drugs

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in the Volta Region has seized large quantity of drugs – diclofenac and antibiotics that were being smuggled into the country.

Estimated to cost in excess of GH?100,000.00, these had been packed on two KIA buses.

They were being transported from Nigeria through Aflao and the destination was Kumasi.

Mr. Gorden Akurugu, the FDA Volta Regional Director, confirmed this to journalists and said the drugs were intercepted at the Sogakofe border based upon a tip off.

The owners were using unapproved routes to bring the drugs in.

Kotoka International Airport and the Tema Port are the only places where drugs or medicines could enter the country.

Mr. Akurugu said the confiscated drugs had no permit from the FDA and that the owners also failed to pay tax on them because they used unapproved and duty free routes.

Source: GNA