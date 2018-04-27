We are prepared for Fall Armyworm – FAO

The Volta Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has said it is prepared for any attack by fall armyworm this farming season.

Mr Victor Ashigbie, the Regional Desk Officer for Fall Armyworm, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Ho, said his outfit had put measures in place to tackle any attack in view of how they destroyed crops in the last farming season.

He said 12 districts had already recorded incidents of the attack this season and ‘we are distributing chemicals to them to control the situation.’

The districts are Jasikan, North Dayi, South Dayi, Kadjebi, Central Tongu, Agortime Ziope, Ho West, Ketu North, Hohoe, Afadjato South, Ho Municipal and Nkwanta South.

Mr Ashigbie disclosed that the regional stores had in stock 1,376.8 litres of chemicals with an old stock of 1,056 litres made up of Eradicoat T, KD Z15EC, Viper 46EC and Eforia to fight the armyworm.

He said last year, DANIDA and the USAID donated seven pheromone traps to the Region to detect the presence of the worm on farms.

“The traps were not enough, hence the Ministry was working on giving each district two traps to help monitor the presence of the parasites,” he said.

The Directorate organised a Training of Trainers workshop for Agriculture Extension Officers, two from each district, to sensitise farmers on appropriate techniques to control the parasites.

He advised farmers to burn their stubbles after harvest to reduce the armyworm by 50 per cent, as well as monitor their crops weekly for early detection and eradication.

Source: GNA