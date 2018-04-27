Bagbin will win NDC Presidential slot – Organisers

Two Freshly elected Youth Organisers for the Nii Ayi and “U” down branches of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have given the assurance that Mr Alban Bagbin, Second Deputy of Parliament will win the NDC Presidential slot.

“Take it from me as an executive of the party, the people who are going about throwing their weights are only tickling themselves and laughing. The majority of the executives are with the second Deputy speaker of Parliament, Mr Bagbin Mr Emmanuel Abubakari Seidu, branch Organiser of Nii Ayi said at a news conference in Tema.

According to him, Mr Bagbin had the support of the majority of executives, especially, the new ones because of his new political philosophy to make the party the centre of his administration.

“But as for the silent majority, we are rooting for Bagbin.”

He said, Mr Bagbin’s new philosophy is a total contrast of what President Mahama practised while in office and therefore resonated with the party’s people who suffered so much neglect and alienation.

Mr Bright Nukpeta, who won the “U” down NDC Youth Organizer said Mr Bagbin would defeat Mahama and other aspirants because of his track record of success in parliament and gave the assurance that majority of the youth would go in for him because of his incorruptibility in his political career.

He said Mr Bagbin had the intellect, charisma, populism and was man of the people that would take the NDC and Ghana to higher levels.

The primaries for the Presidential slot though more months ahead, the heat at the grassroots levels is simmering as all candidates are undertaking feasibility exercises across the country to see how they could garner votes.

Although there has not been official declarations, names that are making the rounds are; Former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Joshua Alabi, Former Vice Chancellor of University of Professional Studies.

The rest are; Mr Sylvester Mensah, former Chief Executive Officer of National Health Insurance Authority and Dr Ekwow Spio-Gabrah, former Minister of Trade and Industry.

Source: GNA