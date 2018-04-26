Mrs Chinery-Hesse to succeed Kofi Annan as University of Ghana Chancellor

The Management of the University of Ghana (UG), after a diligent search and enquiry, has announced the election of Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse as Chancellor, to succeed Mr Kofi Annan who retires at the end of July, 2018.

A statement signed by Mercy Haizel-Ashia, the Registrar of the UG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, said her appointment takes effect from August 1, 2018.

Mrs Chinery-Hesse was the Chief Advisor to Former President John Agyekum Kufuor from May 2006 to January 2009.

The statement said Mrs Chinery-Hesse (née Blay), is one of the first female alumna of the University of Ghana, and became the first female product of UG in 1991 to be awarded an honorary degree.

The statement said Mrs Chinery-Hesse is a distinguished national and international public servant saying; “She has also received several prestigious awards and decorations including the ‘Order of the Star of Ghana’ in 2006 and the ‘Gusi Peace Prize for International Diplomacy and Humanitarianism in 2010.”

She is a Friend of the African Union Panel of the Wise and a member of Council of UG from 2006 to 2009, a Commissioner of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission from 2003 to 2006 and Vice-Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission from 2001 to 2009.

Mrs Chinery-Hesse was a Member of the National Council for Higher Education from 1974 to 1980, the First African Female Resident Coordinator of United Nations (UN) System from 1981 to 1989 and the First Female Deputy Director-General of the International Labour Organisation.

She has served in Geneva and Under-Secretary General of United Nations from 1989 to 2000 and was the Chairperson of UN Consultative Committee on Programme Operational Questions.

“The UG is proud to be associated with such a distinguished daughter of the soil who is a product of the University.

“On behalf of the Chancellor, members of the University Council, members of the university community and alumni, we extend hearty congratulations to Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse on her appointment and look forward to a fruitful relationship during her tenure,” the statement said.

Source: GNA