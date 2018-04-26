HFC Bank is now Republic Bank, Ghana

The HFC Bank Ghana Limited has been rebranded to the Republic Bank Ghana Limited, as the Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL) of Trinidad and Tobago takes over to give the Bank an international urge.

This would bridge the gap between doing business in the Caribbean and Ghana.

All its subsidiaries have also gone through the rebranding exercise and would now be known as Republic Investments Limited, Republic Boafo, Republic Brokerage, and Republic Securities.

The RFHL of Trinidad and Tobago also has subsidiaries in Grenada, Guyana, the Cayman Islands, Cuba, Barbados and Suriname.

The Republic Bank Ghana has existed for close to three decades in Ghana, having moved from non-banking financial institution to a universal financial bank.

The rebranding of HFC Bank as Republic Bank was the culmination of a transition that started more than four years ago when it became part of the RFHL Group.

Mr Anthony Jordan, the Managing Director of the Republic Bank, at a ceremony, said the new status would enable the Bank to sour higher with renewed level of standards set for employees and customers alike.

With the new identity, Republic Bank reflects the capabilities, innovation, energy and new found aggression of the Bank.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Deputy Finance Minister, Mr Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng, Ms Elsie Addo Awardzi, the Second Deputy Governor, Mr Nigel Baptiste, President of the Republic Financial Holdings, clients and customers, as well as some friends of the Bank.

Mr Jordan said with the theme for the launch; “The Blue Sky,” the Republic Bank Ghana would become even more closely aligned with the other subsidiaries under the umbrella of the RFHL Group.

“We aim to be a key player in the Corporate Banking sector and the preferred family bank in the retail circle.

“Republic Financial Holdings Limited has one of the best products and service offerings in the world so part of our rebranding mandate is to enhance our product offering and introduce some of the features and benefits currently being enjoyed by customers in other Republic Bank territories, in Ghana,” he said.

“As we meet the needs of our employees, customers and shareholders in a responsible and caring manner, we are aware that we must leave this world a better place and we will achieve this by helping build successful and thriving communities in the territories we serve”.

He said the rebranding exercise marked the start of an exciting journey and assured customers and the public that the Bank was moving towards new horizons in banking and in social investment.

“We intend to strengthen our relationship and partnership with our customers through a cogent analysis of their needs and ensuring we provide a range of quality products and services to meet these needs as well have a robust and well trained body of staff at the ready, to meet these needs”.

Mr Baptiste, on his part, said with the unveiling of the Republic Bank Ghana, banking in Ghana would be improved, while businesses would be facilitated locally and in the Caribbean to bridge the South-South gap.

Mr Charles William Zwennes, the Board Chairman, said the Republic Bank brand was globally respected and it was just right for the name to be adopted by HFC, which had been a subsidiary of the Republic Bank for more than three years.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman Kwarteng, the Deputy Finance Minister, commended the Bank for working hard to attract such great investment, leading to the rebranding.

He urged the Republic Bank to come on board Ghana’s One District One Factory Programme and make it a reality.

Mrs Elsie Awardzi commended the Bank for contributing to the development of Ghana in no small way, and expressed the hope that it would continue to operate within the financial culture and setup of the country.

Source: GNA