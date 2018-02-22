Scrap Independence Examination Board – Ghana Law School SRC

The Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law, on Wednesday called for the scraping of the school’s Independent Examination Board (IEB), which conducts examination for students.

They also called for remarking of examination scripts of the Ghana Law School students who failed in the May 2017 examination.

Mr Sammy Gyamfi, SRC President of the School called for a review of the school’s Repetition Policy.

Mr Gyamfi who was speaking at a press conference at the school questioned which lecture rooms the students who have failed the exams by the Independent Examination Body would attend lectures and re-write their examination.

According to him, the lecture room of the school were already choked and the period given to the students to re-write their exams was also too short and ought to be extended from March to June.

Mr Gyamfi further indicated that IEB, established to supposedly correct falling standards in the legal education had no law backing it.

Mr Gyamfi refuted claims that students of the Ghana School of Law did not study hard enough but paid attention to social media.

He said it would be proper to allow the lecturers of the school to examine them and constitute a body to go through students scripts.

Mr Gyamfi denied that the students did not take their studies seriously and that the same lecturers who teaching had taught some outstanding lawyers in the country.

He was not enthused with the collection of GHC3,000.00 from students who requested for remarking and that this should be slashed to GHC500.00 per script.

Mr Gyamfi challenged the school’s authorities to speak on the going issue instead of keeping mute.

Mr Lenin Anane Adjei, SRC Vice President, Kumasi Campus, recalled that the work of the IEB was not transparent because the students have not had the opportunity to see their marked scripts.

Mr Adjei said the May 2017 results was not a true reflection of students performance and that the School had suffered injustice for a long time and also IEB was a threat to the legal profession in the country.

The Ghana School of Law recently released its May 2017 Examination Results only 91 out of the over 500 students passed the exams.

Source: GNA