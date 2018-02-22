Home / General News / CARA beats Kotoko on penalties to advance in Confederations Cup

CARA Club of Congo has advanced to the next stage of the preliminary rounds of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederations Cup competition after beating Kumasi Asante Kotoko by 7-6 on penalties on Wednesday,in Congo.

The Congo Brazzaville club beat Kotoko by a goal, in regulation time to cancel out Kotoko’s one goal advantage at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium a fortnight ago.

 Goal keeper Felix Annan, Awudu Nafiu, Yakubu Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Jordan Opoku and Baba Mahama all scored from the spot kick, for the porcupine warriors as Obed Ansah, Amos Frimpong, Jackson Owusu and Kwame Boahen missed their kicks to hand qualification to the Congolese side.

Source: GNA

