Volta Police, military commit to “Operation Calm Life”

The Volta Regional Police Command, and the 66 Artillery Regiment of the Ghana Army have reinforced commitment to “Operation Calm Life” which was re-activated nationally in December 2017.

Nana Asomah-Hinneh, Volta Regional Police Commander, addressing the regional launch in Ho, said the “operation” would help address the upsurge in crime in the communities and highways in the Region.

He said robbery, drug related activities, and other crimes would be brought to the “barest minimum” under the collaboration.

Nana Asomah-Hinneh said the Regional Police Command in its crime audit had identified some roads in the region, notably the Ho to Aflao, Asikuma through Kpando to Hohoe, and others in the Ho Municipality, to be prioritised under the “operation.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in December, 2017 launched the national ‘operation calm life’ to enhance the activities and empower security agencies to combat criminal activities including; armed robbery, human trafficking, drug abuse and smuggling among others.

It was also to send a warning signal to perpetrators of those activities to stop it or face the ramifications when caught.

He said the activities of the operational teams would be coordinated at a Joint Operations Centre in Ho, complete with aerial surveillance equipment including; drones, as well as five specialised vehicles.

Major Edward Sarpong Appiah, Commander Rear of the 66 Artillery Regiment re-assured residents of the highest professional standards and discipline in the course of the “operation.”

“I want to assure residents of the Region, the commitment of the military to ensuring that crime in whatever form is brought to its barest minimum so that you will be able to move about your daily activities in peace,” he stated.

Mr Maxwell Blagodzi, Deputy Volta Regional Minister said the Regional Coordinating Council would avail the necessary logistics to ensure the success of the “operation.”

A route march was undertaken by the joint team through the principal streets of Ho as a show of force in the spirit of the campaign.

Source: GNA