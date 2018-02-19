Mexico City to host 10th IAS Conference on HIV Science

The International AIDS Society (IAS) today announced the next city to host the 10th Conference on HIV Science 2019, and it is the capital of Mexico, Mexico City, and it will be the second time that the city will be hosting the conference.

According to the IAS the 2019 conference will take place at the Centro Citibanamex on 21-24 July 2019.

It will also be the third time that the IAS Conference on HIV Science has been held in the Latin America and the Caribbean region.

“In 2001, Buenos Aires, Argentina, hosted the conference, followed by Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2005,” the organization said.

More than 6,000 participants are expected to attend.

The conference which is held every two years, the IAS says is a unique forum for scientists, clinicians, public health experts and community leaders to examine the latest research developments in HIV science and explore how to realistically apply and implement that knowledge to address the epidemic.

“We are excited to bring IAS 2019 to Mexico City. It was at AIDS 2008 in Mexico that the potential impact of ART on reducing HIV transmission was first being talked about and, perhaps more than any previous International AIDS Conference, it brought a renewed focus on the legal and human rights issues faced by vulnerable and most-at-risk populations,” Anton Pozniak, IAS President-Elect and IAS 2019 International Chair was quoted as saying.

The IAS which is the world’s largest association of HIV professionals, with members from more than 180 countries working on all fronts of the global response to HIV was founded in 1988.

The 2017 conference took place in Paris, France.

By Emmanuel K. Dogbevi