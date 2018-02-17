Karpowership to relocate to Sekondi Naval Base

Karpowership Ghana Company Limited (a floating power plant) currently based in Tema would by the second quarter of the year relocate its 470MW Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan to the Sekondi Naval Base in the Western Region.

The relocation is in line with government’s plans to ensure full utilization of gas resources from the Western enclave of the country.

Ms Sandra Amarquaye, Corporate Communication Specialist, who briefed the media in Takoradi, said in view of the intended relocation, the company has held a series of stakeholder engagements with various community groups within the Sekondi and Takoradi Metropolis.

The engagement sessions, she said, was in line with Karpowership principle of having transparent, trustworthy and sustainable relationship with its stakeholders.

Ms Amarquaye said it was also to sensitize stakeholders in the area about the operations of Karpowership and its contribution to communities, adding “ the engagement is to ensure our new stakeholders understand our business and how we operate, at Karpowership, we value our relationship with our local stakeholders”.

She said the stakeholder engagement sessions enabled the company to interact with the Sekondi and Essikado Traditional councils, the inshore fishing association, fish traders and processors association, fishmongers and the media.

Ms Amarquaye said the arrival of company two years ago, it has engaged in some major projects such as providing bursary for brilliant but needy students, adopting and fully furnishing an ultra-modern computer laboratory as well as providing storage water tanks to schools, hospitals, police stations and fisher folks within the Tema Manhean community.

Ms Amarquaye said as a strategic partner, Karpowership was committed to Ghana’s development and would continue to provide all Ghanaians reliable and affordable electricity.

For his part, the Acting President of the Sekondi House of Chiefs, Nana Kwesi Badu II, lauded Karpowership for the engagement, stressing that Karpowership efforts at contributing to sustainable power supply in the country was well appreciated’.

“In fact, Karpowership has done well by coming to our home to tell us about the Powership, we will tell the members of the community about the Powership and hope that you will keep us informed about all you do”.

Karpowership is the only owner, operator and builder of the first Powership (floating Power Plant) fleet in the world. Currently the company has over 2500 employees, owns and operates 15 Powerships with an installed capacity of 3 GW and 5 GW Powership under construction.

Karpowership is operational in Ghana, Indonesia, Lebanon, and Zambia via Mozambique.

Source: GNA